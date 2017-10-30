(CNN) It could be a very interesting day in politics, so brew that coffee strong. More on that, plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Russia investigation

First arrest in Mueller probe may come Monday

2. Kevin Spacey

Yesterday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. In response, Spacey released a statement saying he was "beyond horrified" by the story, and "honestly" does not remember the encounter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," he wrote.

3. Puerto Rico

4. Green Beret death

5. Catalonia

The protest comes as tensions spiked following the Catalan Parliament's vote Friday to declare unilateral independence.

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has urged his supporters to pursue "democratic opposition" to the moves by Madrid , which have included dissolving the region's government and calling snap elections for December 21.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

The Astros beat the Dodgers in a wild World Series Game 5

Saudi Arabia will allow women in sports stadiums starting next year

That's a pretty big deal , seeing as women were just granted the right to drive in the country in September.

President Trump and Michael Moore beefed about Broadway on Twitter

Walmart is going to add more robots in its stores

The screen on Apple's new $1000 iPhone X will cost $275 to repair

Moral of the story? DON'T DROP IT . Or manhandle it. Or use it at all. In fact, just keep it in the box where it's nice and safe.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I guess you have really arrived when your brief suspension on Twitter is national news."

Roger Stone, a prominent Trump associate, after being suspended by Twitter for sending threatening tweets to CNN personalities over the weekend

NUMBER OF THE DAY

85%

AND FINALLY ...

Don't blink!

The only thing cooler than watching this guy set a NEW WORLD RECORD for solving a Rubik's Cube is seeing how happy everyone is for him :)