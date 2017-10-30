Soldier in Bergdahl search suffered devastating injuries, wife testifies

Story highlights Wife of soldier injured searching for Bergdahl testifies her husband requires 24-hour nursing care

Prosecution shows video of Master Sgt. Mark Allen being helped by nurse

Fort Bragg, North Carolina (CNN) The wife of a soldier injured while searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl choked with emotion on Monday during court martial proceedings as she testified that her husband is now like an infant.

Shannon Allen says her husband cannot be left alone.

Bergdahl, 31, pleaded guilty October 16 to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said Bergdahl could face up to life in prison.

Bergdahl deserted from his outpost in Afghanistan in June 2009. Hours later, he was captured by the Taliban. He was eventually released in a prisoner swap in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees in May 2014.

During the sentencing hearing, Shannon Allen, the wife of Master Sgt. Mark Allen, described life before and after her husband was shot in the head. She is one of a number of witnesses for the prosecution testifying about the impact of Bergdahl's desertion on fellow soldiers sent to find him.

Last week, retired Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer James Hatch, wept on the witness stand as he described being shot in the knee and seeing his K-9 partner killed during the search.

