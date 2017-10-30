Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Houston's Alex Bregman celebrates his game-winning hit in Game 5 of the World Series on Monday, October 30. Bregman brought home Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th to give the Astros a 13-12 victory and a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, right, deflects a pass intended for Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 29. Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos French skier Tessa Worley competes in the giant slalom during the World Cup opener in Solden, Austria, on Saturday, October 28. She finished in second, behind Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos New Orleans wide receiver Willie Snead wears a Joker mask before an NFL game against Chicago on Sunday, October 29. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos A stray cat runs onto the field during an NFL game in Baltimore on Thursday, October 26. The cat was later adopted by a stadium employee, according to the Baltimore Ravens. Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after she defeated Venus Williams in Singapore to win the WTA Finals on Sunday, October 29. It was the first time she had beaten Williams in her career. She had lost their previous seven matches. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Carolina's Josh Jooris, left, and Toronto's Nazem Kadri look at the puck after a faceoff in Toronto on Thursday, October 26. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Lewis Hamilton celebrates his fourth Formula One title at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 29. The British driver is now part of an elite group that has won at least four F1 titles. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Pro surfer Ryan Hipwood competes in the Pe'ahi Challenge, off the Hawaiian island of Maui, on Saturday, October 28. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart leaps over the pile, scoring a touchdown during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, October 29. Stewart and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Chris Taylor is hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29. He stayed in the game. Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Golden State forward Draymond Green throws down a dunk during an NBA game against Washington on Friday, October 27. Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos German ice dancers Joti Polizoakis, left, and Kavita Lorenz practice for the Skate Canada International on Thursday, October 26. Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Arsenal's Rob Holding grabs the face of Norwich City's Timm Klose during a League Cup soccer match in London on Tuesday, October 24. Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos In Her Time, a thoroughbred from Australia, enjoys being washed down by trainer Benjamin Smith ahead of the Manikato Stakes, a horse race in Melbourne on Friday, October 27. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Houston's George Springer, left, beats Cody Bellinger to first base during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 27. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Chievo's Fabrizio Cacciatore celebrates a goal during an Italian league match at Sampdoria on Sunday, October 29. It was the only goal for his team, however, as Sampdoria won 4-1. Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud is tackled by Brive players during a French league rugby match in Toulon on Saturday, October 28. Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Competitors race in the Gotland Grand National, a motorbike race in Gotland, Sweden, on Saturday, October 28. Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook rises above Indiana guard Cory Joseph during an NBA game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, October 25. Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Manchester United's Ashley Young, left, collides with Tottenham's Serge Aurier during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 28. Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos German figure skaters Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko compete at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 27. They won the silver. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Members of the NFL's Houston Texans kneel during the National Anthem in Seattle on Sunday, October 29. Many Texans were upset with team owner Bob McNair, who had been quoted by ESPN as saying that the league shouldn't have "inmates running the prison" over anthem protests. McNair later apologized for using those words, saying it was a figure of speech not intended to be taken literally or to refer to players. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne makes a save as Calgary's Curtis Lazar and Nashville's Alexei Emelin collide in his crease on Tuesday, October 24. Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield dives over the goal line during the Bulldogs' 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday, October 28. Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos The Olympic torch begins its trip from Greece to PyeongChang, South Korea, as cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis takes the flame from actress Katerina Lechou on Tuesday, October 24. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos AZ Alkmaar's Thomas Ouwejan kicks the ball near Heerenveen's Morten Thorsby during a Dutch league match in Heerenveen on Sunday, October 29. Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Fans reach for a foul ball in Houston during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29. Hide Caption 28 of 29