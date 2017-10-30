Breaking News

What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:02 PM ET, Mon October 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Houston&#39;s Alex Bregman celebrates &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2741361-alex-bregmans-walk-off-lifts-astros-past-dodgers-in-epic-world-series-game-5&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his game-winning hit&lt;/a&gt; in Game 5 of the World Series on Monday, October 30. Bregman brought home Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th to give the Astros a 13-12 victory and a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Houston's Alex Bregman celebrates his game-winning hit in Game 5 of the World Series on Monday, October 30. Bregman brought home Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th to give the Astros a 13-12 victory and a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, right, deflects a pass intended for Detroit&#39;s Marvin Jones Jr. during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, right, deflects a pass intended for Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 29.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
French skier Tessa Worley competes in the giant slalom during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/28/sport/world-cup-alpine-skiing-solden/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the World Cup opener&lt;/a&gt; in Solden, Austria, on Saturday, October 28. She finished in second, behind Germany&#39;s Viktoria Rebensburg.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
French skier Tessa Worley competes in the giant slalom during the World Cup opener in Solden, Austria, on Saturday, October 28. She finished in second, behind Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
New Orleans wide receiver Willie Snead wears a Joker mask before an NFL game against Chicago on Sunday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
New Orleans wide receiver Willie Snead wears a Joker mask before an NFL game against Chicago on Sunday, October 29.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
A stray cat runs onto the field during an NFL game in Baltimore on Thursday, October 26. The cat &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.baltimoreravens.com/news/article-1/The-Caw-Heres-What-Happened-to-the-Thursday-Night-Football-Cat/ace8d191-20f7-4e74-a409-1a81b9803f61&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was later adopted&lt;/a&gt; by a stadium employee, according to the Baltimore Ravens.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A stray cat runs onto the field during an NFL game in Baltimore on Thursday, October 26. The cat was later adopted by a stadium employee, according to the Baltimore Ravens.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after she defeated Venus Williams in Singapore &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/29/tennis/caroline-wozniaki-beats-venus-williams-wta-finals-singapore/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to win the WTA Finals&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, October 29. It was the first time she had beaten Williams in her career. She had lost their previous seven matches.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after she defeated Venus Williams in Singapore to win the WTA Finals on Sunday, October 29. It was the first time she had beaten Williams in her career. She had lost their previous seven matches.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
Carolina&#39;s Josh Jooris, left, and Toronto&#39;s Nazem Kadri look at the puck after a faceoff in Toronto on Thursday, October 26.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Carolina's Josh Jooris, left, and Toronto's Nazem Kadri look at the puck after a faceoff in Toronto on Thursday, October 26.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Lewis Hamilton celebrates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/30/motorsport/hamilton-world-champion-4th-mexico-vettel-jackie-stewart/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his fourth Formula One title&lt;/a&gt; at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 29. The British driver is now part of an elite group that has won at least four F1 titles.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his fourth Formula One title at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 29. The British driver is now part of an elite group that has won at least four F1 titles.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Pro surfer Ryan Hipwood competes in the Pe&#39;ahi Challenge, off the Hawaiian island of Maui, on Saturday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pro surfer Ryan Hipwood competes in the Pe'ahi Challenge, off the Hawaiian island of Maui, on Saturday, October 28.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart leaps over the pile, scoring a touchdown during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, October 29. Stewart and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart leaps over the pile, scoring a touchdown during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, October 29. Stewart and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Chris Taylor is hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29. He stayed in the game.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chris Taylor is hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29. He stayed in the game.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Golden State forward Draymond Green throws down a dunk during an NBA game against Washington on Friday, October 27.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Golden State forward Draymond Green throws down a dunk during an NBA game against Washington on Friday, October 27.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
German ice dancers Joti Polizoakis, left, and Kavita Lorenz practice for the Skate Canada International on Thursday, October 26.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German ice dancers Joti Polizoakis, left, and Kavita Lorenz practice for the Skate Canada International on Thursday, October 26.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Arsenal&#39;s Rob Holding grabs the face of Norwich City&#39;s Timm Klose during a League Cup soccer match in London on Tuesday, October 24. Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Arsenal's Rob Holding grabs the face of Norwich City's Timm Klose during a League Cup soccer match in London on Tuesday, October 24. Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
In Her Time, a thoroughbred from Australia, enjoys being washed down by trainer Benjamin Smith ahead of the Manikato Stakes, a horse race in Melbourne on Friday, October 27.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
In Her Time, a thoroughbred from Australia, enjoys being washed down by trainer Benjamin Smith ahead of the Manikato Stakes, a horse race in Melbourne on Friday, October 27.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Houston&#39;s George Springer, left, beats Cody Bellinger to first base during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 27.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Houston's George Springer, left, beats Cody Bellinger to first base during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 27.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Chievo&#39;s Fabrizio Cacciatore celebrates a goal during an Italian league match at Sampdoria on Sunday, October 29. It was the only goal for his team, however, as Sampdoria won 4-1.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chievo's Fabrizio Cacciatore celebrates a goal during an Italian league match at Sampdoria on Sunday, October 29. It was the only goal for his team, however, as Sampdoria won 4-1.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
Toulon&#39;s Mathieu Bastareaud is tackled by Brive players during a French league rugby match in Toulon on Saturday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud is tackled by Brive players during a French league rugby match in Toulon on Saturday, October 28.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Competitors race in the Gotland Grand National, a motorbike race in Gotland, Sweden, on Saturday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Competitors race in the Gotland Grand National, a motorbike race in Gotland, Sweden, on Saturday, October 28.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook rises above Indiana guard Cory Joseph during an NBA game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, October 25.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook rises above Indiana guard Cory Joseph during an NBA game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, October 25.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Manchester United&#39;s Ashley Young, left, collides with Tottenham&#39;s Serge Aurier during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Manchester United's Ashley Young, left, collides with Tottenham's Serge Aurier during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 28.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
German figure skaters Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko compete at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 27. They won the silver.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German figure skaters Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko compete at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 27. They won the silver.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
Members of the NFL&#39;s Houston Texans kneel during the National Anthem in Seattle on Sunday, October 29. Many Texans were upset with team owner Bob McNair, who had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.espn.com/espn/otl/story/_/id/21170410/gaffes-tv-ratings-concerns-dominated-nfl-players-forged-anthem-peace-league-meetings&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;been quoted by ESPN&lt;/a&gt; as saying that the league shouldn&#39;t have &quot;inmates running the prison&quot; over&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/us/nfl-anthem-protests-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; anthem protests.&lt;/a&gt; McNair &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.si.com/nfl/2017/10/27/houston-texans-bob-mcnair-nfl-protests-inmates&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;later apologized&lt;/a&gt; for using those words, saying it was a figure of speech not intended to be taken literally or to refer to players.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Members of the NFL's Houston Texans kneel during the National Anthem in Seattle on Sunday, October 29. Many Texans were upset with team owner Bob McNair, who had been quoted by ESPN as saying that the league shouldn't have "inmates running the prison" over anthem protests. McNair later apologized for using those words, saying it was a figure of speech not intended to be taken literally or to refer to players.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne makes a save as Calgary&#39;s Curtis Lazar and Nashville&#39;s Alexei Emelin collide in his crease on Tuesday, October 24.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne makes a save as Calgary's Curtis Lazar and Nashville's Alexei Emelin collide in his crease on Tuesday, October 24.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield dives over the goal line during the Bulldogs&#39; 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday, October 28. Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield dives over the goal line during the Bulldogs' 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday, October 28. Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
The Olympic torch begins its trip from Greece to PyeongChang, South Korea, as cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis takes the flame from actress Katerina Lechou on Tuesday, October 24.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The Olympic torch begins its trip from Greece to PyeongChang, South Korea, as cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis takes the flame from actress Katerina Lechou on Tuesday, October 24.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
AZ Alkmaar&#39;s Thomas Ouwejan kicks the ball near Heerenveen&#39;s Morten Thorsby during a Dutch league match in Heerenveen on Sunday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
AZ Alkmaar's Thomas Ouwejan kicks the ball near Heerenveen's Morten Thorsby during a Dutch league match in Heerenveen on Sunday, October 29.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
Fans reach for a foul ball in Houston during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Fans reach for a foul ball in Houston during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees enters the field during player introductions on Sunday, October 29. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/23/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sport-1024/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 32 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees enters the field during player introductions on Sunday, October 29. See 32 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
29 of 29
01 was 103102 was 103103 was 103104 was 1031 RESTRICTED05 was 103106 was 103107 was 1031 RESTRICTED08 was 1031 RESTRICTED 09 was 103110 was 1031 RESTRICTED11 was 103112 was 1031 RESTRICTED13 was 1031 RESTRICTED14 was 103115 was 103116 was 103117 was 103118 was 103119 was 1031 RESTRICTED20 was 1031 RESTRICTED21 was 103122 was 103123 was 103124 was 1031 RESTRICTED25 was 103126 was 103127 was 1031 RESTRICTED28 was 103129 was 1031
Take a look at 29 amazing sports photos from October 24 through October 31.