What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden, right, deflects a pass intended for Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
New Orleans wide receiver Willie Snead wears a Joker mask before an NFL game against Chicago on Sunday, October 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Carolina's Josh Jooris, left, and Toronto's Nazem Kadri look at the puck after a faceoff in Toronto on Thursday, October 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pro surfer Ryan Hipwood competes in the Pe'ahi Challenge, off the Hawaiian island of Maui, on Saturday, October 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart leaps over the pile, scoring a touchdown during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, October 29. Stewart and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-3.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chris Taylor is hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29. He stayed in the game.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Golden State forward Draymond Green throws down a dunk during an NBA game against Washington on Friday, October 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German ice dancers Joti Polizoakis, left, and Kavita Lorenz practice for the Skate Canada International on Thursday, October 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Arsenal's Rob Holding grabs the face of Norwich City's Timm Klose during a League Cup soccer match in London on Tuesday, October 24. Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
In Her Time, a thoroughbred from Australia, enjoys being washed down by trainer Benjamin Smith ahead of the Manikato Stakes, a horse race in Melbourne on Friday, October 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Houston's George Springer, left, beats Cody Bellinger to first base during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chievo's Fabrizio Cacciatore celebrates a goal during an Italian league match at Sampdoria on Sunday, October 29. It was the only goal for his team, however, as Sampdoria won 4-1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud is tackled by Brive players during a French league rugby match in Toulon on Saturday, October 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Competitors race in the Gotland Grand National, a motorbike race in Gotland, Sweden, on Saturday, October 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook rises above Indiana guard Cory Joseph during an NBA game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, October 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Manchester United's Ashley Young, left, collides with Tottenham's Serge Aurier during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German figure skaters Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko compete at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 27. They won the silver.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne makes a save as Calgary's Curtis Lazar and Nashville's Alexei Emelin collide in his crease on Tuesday, October 24.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield dives over the goal line during the Bulldogs' 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday, October 28. Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The Olympic torch begins its trip from Greece to PyeongChang, South Korea, as cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis takes the flame from actress Katerina Lechou on Tuesday, October 24.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
AZ Alkmaar's Thomas Ouwejan kicks the ball near Heerenveen's Morten Thorsby during a Dutch league match in Heerenveen on Sunday, October 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Fans reach for a foul ball in Houston during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos