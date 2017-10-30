Story highlights Podesta's firm's work for a Ukrainian group also associated with Manafort has come under scrutiny

He has been a political player for decades

Washington (CNN) Tony Podesta, a major Democratic Washington player, is stepping aside from his lobbying firm amid the special counsel's investigation, he began telling people Monday.

Podesta was the chairman of Podesta Group -- a namesake firm that he also founded.

On the day charges were unsealed against former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates, Podesta announced at a staff meeting he would leave his firm and is alerting clients he is stepping aside.

A person familiar with the announcement said a new firm with a new name will be formed in the hope of salvaging clients.

The news was first reported by Politico.

