Story highlights The White House is seeking to distance Trump from the indictments

Two of his former campaign officials were arrested Monday

Washington (CNN) The White House is seeking to distance President Donald Trump from the indictments of two former campaign officials, claiming that the charges have nothing to do with Trump's campaign or his presidency.

These claims, which track with the Trump administration's earlier attempts to inoculate the President from his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, set up the argument that the President's successful campaign was run by someone with criminal ties, but was not criminal itself. Both Manafort and Gates were indicated by special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday.

"Today has zero to do with the White House," a source close to the White House told CNN, noting that the indictments laid out by Mueller on Monday pertain to Manafort and Gates' business dealings, not their campaign conduct.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

