Washington (CNN) The White House is seeking to distance President Donald Trump from the indictments of two former campaign officials, claiming that the charges have nothing to do with Trump's campaign or his presidency.

These claims, which track with the Trump administration's earlier attempts to inoculate the President from his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, set up the argument that the President's successful campaign was staffed by people with criminal ties, but did not engage in criminal behavior itself. Both Manafort and Gates were indicated by special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday.

"Today has zero to do with the White House," a source close to the White House told CNN, noting that the indictments laid out by Mueller on Monday pertain to Manafort and Gates' business dealings, not their campaign conduct.

That argument was complicated hours after the Manafort and Gates indictments were released when George Papadopoulos, a Trump ally and former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty in a separate case for making false statements to the FBI, according to records unsealed Monday.

Papadopolous, according to the complaint, lied to FBI agents "about the timing, extent and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials."

