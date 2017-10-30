Pretending problem doesn't exist doesn't solve problem, American President learns

"Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????.......Also, there is NO COLLUSION!"

Trump hasn't yet responded to the subsequent news that George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to his presidential campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI regarding the timing and nature of his contacts with Russian foreign nationals -- a much bigger story in regards Russia's involvement in the 2016 election

But the White House is making clear that their argument on Papadopoulos will be the same as their argument on Manafort: This guy hasn't been around Trump in a long time! Nothing to see here! Focus on Hillary Clinton!

"There is clear evidence that the Clinton campaign colluded with Russia to smear the President," argued White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday afternoon.

