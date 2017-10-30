31 times presidential approval was lower than Trump's (and 256 times it wasn't)

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump just finished his ninth month in office and the reviews are in -- and they're not good.

The President's approval rating during his third quarter in the White House was just 36.9% in daily Gallup tracking polling. That means Trump's number marks the lowest third-quarter approval in seven decades of surveys.

To make matters worse, it was also lower than 9 in 10 presidential quarters measured back to 1945. In fact, in the history of modern polling, this low of an approval rating has never been seen so early in a president's tenure.

Out of the 288 presidential quarters measured by Gallup over more than half a century, only 31 of them have been worse than Trump's latest — putting it in just the 11th percentile. Keep scrolling for an interactive list of all 288 approval ratings.

The previous instances of an approval this low came toward the end of Harry Truman's term, before the resignation of Richard Nixon, near the failed re-election bids of Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, and the end of George W. Bush's term.

