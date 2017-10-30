Tillerson, Mattis: We don't need new war authorization to fight terror

Washington (CNN) Trump administration officials told Congress that there's no need to update the authorization that was originally meant to counter terrorists responsible for Sept. 11, 2001 and has now been stretched to cover anti-terror operations in over a dozen countries.

A new Authorization for the Use of Military Force "is not legally required to address the continuing threat posed by al Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS," Defense Secretary James Mattis told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But many lawmakers and human rights groups feel that the AUMF has been stretched far beyond its original purpose, 16 years after it was first drafted, to justify military activity in places like Niger, where four US troops were recently killed. Congress, they argue, should have a chance to review where and how the President is using military force.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the senior Democrat on the committee, said he voted for the 2001 authorization, but added that, "I never intended, all of us never intended, it would still be used today to justify the use of military force against ISIS."

"I personally think 2001 doesn't apply to this situation," Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said referring to the fight against ISIS.

