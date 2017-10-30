Sarah Sanders' massive exaggeration about Clinton's 'collusion' with the Russians

(CNN) On Monday, surrounded on all sides by news of indictments and a guilty plea, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made a very bold claim.

"There's clear evidence of the Clinton campaign colluding with Russian intelligence to spread disinformation and smear the President to influence the election," Sanders said.

There is? That's a huge story!

But -- spoiler alert! -- there actually isn't "clear evidence" of collusion between Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Russian government. So what is Sanders talking about, and how close is she to the actual facts?

