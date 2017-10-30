Americans are really divided on the Russia investigation

Washington (CNN) Partisanship stretches to virtually every corner of American politics.

So perhaps it's no surprise that views on the Russia investigation -- and even the facts of the Russia investigation -- have stark partisan splits in public opinion polling.

Recent surveys show that majorities of Republicans refute the finding of American intelligence that Russia did meddle in the 2016 election to defeat Hillary Clinton. They also believe President Donald Trump himself and his campaign did nothing wrong -- legally or ethically -- and that the special counsel probe by Robert Mueller is ultimately just a distraction and should be halted.

Democrats, broadly, feel the exact opposite.

Mueller's investigation brought its first charges Monday in federal court against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates. On a separate issue, Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about trying to set up a meeting between Trump or his aides and the Russian government during the 2016 election.