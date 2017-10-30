Story highlights He also said it wasn't going to derail from his plan to pass tax reform

News broke earlier that an ex-Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to making a false statement

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters at a manufacturing event in Wisconsin Monday he had "nothing to add" about the indictments against former campaign aides to Donald Trump, adding, "I haven't even read the indictments."

"It is big news, but this is what you get from a special counsel," he added after being pressed by a reporter at an event in Darien, Wisconsin. "They made an indictment. I really have nothing to add because I haven't even read it, so I'm not going to speculate on something I haven't read."

Earlier Monday, Ryan said the news wasn't going to derail from Congress' focus on passing tax reform.

"I really don't have anything to add other than nothing is gonna derail what we're doing in Congress because we're working on solving people's problems." Ryan said on WTAQ's The Jerry Bader Show.

Read More