Manafort's role: Trump's delegate whisperer

Story highlights Manafort joined the campaign as convention manager in March 2016

The former chairman is now facing an indictment

Washington (CNN) Paul Manafort was brought on to Donald Trump's campaign team in March 2016 for a specific purpose: Securing Trump the Republican nomination amid an insurrection from delegates and the possibility of a contested convention.

Now facing a 12-count indictment on charges related to his longtime political work separate from the campaign, Manafort delivered for Trump, helping his team navigate the process to button up his GOP nomination before parting ways with the campaign later that summer.

Manafort was indicted by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller on charges unsealed Monday including alleged money laundering in relation to his work in the Ukraine, with nothing in the indictment related to Manafort's campaign work.

Trump brought Manafort on to the team as convention manager at the end of March and transferred all nomination functions to his purview in early April, when the possibility loomed that the remaining candidates could split enough delegates to prevent a clear nominee. Manafort was promoted to chairman in May, after Trump's Indiana primary win set him on the path to win enough delegates for the nomination.

The campaign cited Manafort's experience over decades with presidential campaigns, including the 1976 contested convention.

