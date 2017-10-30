Manafort to turn himself in to Mueller, source says

Story highlights The development signals a dramatic new phase of Mueller's wide-ranging investigation

Manafort is the first person in Trump's orbit charged in connection with the special counsel investigation

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in Monday to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in, the source said.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed later Monday. The extent of the charges was not immediately known.

The indictment of a top official from President Donald Trump's campaign signals a dramatic new phase of Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump's team as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes.

Manafort, whose work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has attracted scrutiny from federal investigators, has previously denied financial wrongdoing regarding his Ukraine-related payments, his bank accounts in offshore tax shelters and his various real-estate transactions over the years.

