Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A federal judge in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy ophthalmologist rejected their lawyers' motion for a mistrial Monday.

"You're not getting it because there's not even palpable merit," said Judge William Walls, ruling from the bench and scolding the defense attorneys for what he called "silly" arguments.

In a court filing over the weekend, defense lawyers outlined a number of evidentiary rulings and comments from the judge that they believe have prejudiced the defense, adding to examples they previewed in court Thursday afternoon

"The court's rulings have been unfairly prejudicial, inconsistent, and contrary to law," attorneys wrote. "Defendants seek a mistrial because the court's evidentiary rulings and comments throughout this trial evince a cumulative abuse of discretion that has deprived defendants of their Fifth and Sixth Amendments rights to a fair trial, to an adequate defense, and to confront the witnesses against them."

But prosecutor Peter Koski said the judge had "faithfully and consistently applied the federal rules of evidence."

