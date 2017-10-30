Manafort, Gates put under house arrest

Washington (CNN) Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were both ordered to home confinement Monday and ordered to surrender their passports after pleading not guilty to charges stemming from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Judge Deborah Robinson agreed to Justice Department requests to set bond at $10 million for Manafort and $5 million for Gates. They did not have to put collateral behind that amount, and will not have to pay it unless they violate the court's directions.

The house arrest request came because the government stressed the "nature of the charges and their seriousness."

Manafort would be a risk of flight because he faces 151 to 181 months in prison, and alleged fraud in his charges. Gates faces 121 to 151 months in prison. Gates must report to the Eastern District of Virginia court for monitoring Tuesday at noon. Manafort will be monitored by DC officials.

The defendants will have to check in daily with law enforcement by phone, and will only be allowed to leave their homes to see their attorneys, to appear at court or for medical and religious necessities.

