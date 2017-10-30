Washington (CNN) The 31-page, 12-count indictment against Paul Manafort and Richard Gates focuses on their years as political consultants and lobbyists working with Ukraine.

It alleges that they received tens of millions of dollars for their Ukraine work, and to hide that income, they laundered the money through "scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships, and bank accounts."

It includes details about their lavish lifestyle, that they used money from offshore accounts to pay for mortgages, children's tuition and home decorating. The indictment says more than $75 million flowed through the offshore accounts, specifically that Manafort laundered more than $18 million and Gates transferred more than $3 million from the offshore accounts.

Focus on Ukraine work

Signed by Robert Mueller, who was named special prosecutor on May 17, the indictment focuses on an entity first created by Manafort in 2005 for political consulting, called Davis Manafort Partners. In 2011, Manafort created DMP International and began consulting, lobbying and public relations for Ukraine.

Read More