Kelly says he'll 'never' apologize for comments about Rep. Frederica Wilson

(CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly says he will "absolutely not" apologize for his comments on Rep. Frederica Wilson, adding that he stands by his comments.

Asked Monday if he felt like he needed to apologize for his comments about Wilson, Kelly said, "Oh, no. No. Never. Well, I'll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments."

The call in question was to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was one of four soldiers killed during an ambush in Niger.

"As far as the young widow goes -- she has every right to say what she wants to say," Kelly said, according to a transcript of an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."