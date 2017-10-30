Bush 41, 43 throw ceremonial pitch at World Series

Story highlights This is not the first time W. Bush has thrown out a first pitch at the World Series

Washington (CNN) Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial pitch during Sunday night's World Series Game 5, while his father, former President George H.W. Bush, cheered him on the sidelines.

Before the game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, the elder Bush handed his son the ball, who then threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Afterward, the 43rd president handed his father the microphone so he could announce "Play ball!"

This is not the first time the younger Bush has thrown out a first pitch at the World Series. He memorably did so in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, when the New York Yankees played the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Yankee Stadium weeks after the 9/11 attacks.

The pitch comes after several women have accused President George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching them . Bush has apologized for the incidents.