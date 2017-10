(CNN) George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty for making a false statement to the FBI, according to records unsealed Monday.

The court released the statement of offense, signed by special counsel Robert Mueller, and an affidavit given in support of a criminal complaint against Papadopoulos.

Read the the statement of offense:

Read the affidavit in support of a criminal complaint against Papadopoulos: