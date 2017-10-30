A memorable day in Washington -- in photos

Breaking News

Updated 5:12 PM ET, Mon October 30, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
(CNN)Early morning light lands on the North Portico of the White House in Washington. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates, who also served on the campaign, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Andrew Harnik/AP
Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia. Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities Monday.
Jon Elswick/AP
The indictment of United States of America v. Paul J. Manafort Jr. and Richard W. Gates III.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A member of the media conducts a live broadcast outside of the FBI field office in Washington where Manafort and Gates turned themselves in. They are being charged with money laundering and tax evasion in the federal investigation into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Both pleaded not guilty.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Traffic moves up and down 16th Street Northwest, north of the White House, on Monday morning. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"
"....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!" he added.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answers reporters' questions concerning the indictments of Manafort and Gates and the guilty plea from Papadopoulos in relation to the special counsel's investigation during a news conference at the White House on Monday afternoon.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
People enter the federal court building in Washington. Later Monday morning, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government.
Alex Brandon/AP
Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington on Monday. Manafort pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
Susan Walsh/AP
Gates, right, leaves federal court. Gates also pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kevin Downing, Manafort's lawyer, turns to exit after speaking to members of the media outside the federal courthouse in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
Manafort gets into a car as he leaves federal court in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
    The United States Capitol building is seen as the Republican-controlled Congress prepares for a hectic week unveiling and promoting its tax reform plan.