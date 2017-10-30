A memorable day in Washington -- in photos

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) Early morning light lands on the North Portico of the White House in Washington. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates, who also served on the campaign, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia. Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities Monday.

A member of the media conducts a live broadcast outside of the FBI field office in Washington where Manafort and Gates turned themselves in. They are being charged with money laundering and tax evasion in the federal investigation into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Both pleaded not guilty.

Traffic moves up and down 16th Street Northwest, north of the White House, on Monday morning. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"