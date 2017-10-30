A memorable day in Washington -- in photos

(CNN) Early morning light lands on the North Portico of the White House in Washington. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates , who also served on the campaign, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Manafort, left, arrives at the FBI field office in Washington alongside his attorney.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Traffic moves up and down 16th Street Northwest, north of the White House, on Monday morning. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"

"....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!" he added.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

People enter the federal court building in Washington. Later Monday morning, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answers reporters' questions concerning the indictments of Manafort and Gates and the guilty plea from Papadopoulos in relation to the special counsel's investigation during a news conference at the White House on Monday afternoon.