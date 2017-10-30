(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee has not interviewed George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The House intelligence committee also has not spoken with him, CNN reported earlier Monday. The Senate panel had made an effort to secure an interview with Papadopoulos, the source said, and the committee's Russia investigators have viewed the emails that were included in the court documents unsealed.

Those documents showed Papadopoulos meeting with a professor and Russian woman who had connections to Russian government officials, in which Papadopoulos was told that the Russians possessed "dirt" on then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails."

Papadopoulos sent emails to Trump campaign officials seeking to set up meetings between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as well as a possible Trump visit to Russia, which was never pursued.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman, told CNN he didn't think that the guilty plea from Papadopoulos or the 12-count indictment of Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates would change the course of his committee's probe.

Read More