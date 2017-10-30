Kevin Spacey chose to engage an old and toxic myth

Story highlights Kate Maltby: Kevin Spacey's apology after allegations of sexual assault will be in the great hall of historic nondenial denials

Hints of a link between same-sex attraction and sex with or sexual assault of a minor merits condemnation, Maltby says

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She is also completing a doctorate in Renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral degree between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The President of the United States is enmeshed in scandal this week. So is Kevin Spacey. It feels a characteristic irony of 2017 that even as a real-life President fights allegations that could remove him from office, our most notorious fictional President is removed from the air. Netflix announced on Wednesday that "House of Cards," in which Kevin Spacey plays the corrupt President Underwood, will not be renewed for further seasons. That Spacey is now facing accusations of serious sexual misconduct, Netflix assures us, is purely coincidental.

Kate Maltby

The accusations against Spacey are serious. Even in our post-Weinstein era, it was shocking to read the actor Anthony Rapp's recollection of how the double Academy-Award winner invited him to an adult party when Rapp was a child star. Sometime toward the end of the night, Rapp alleges he found himself sitting on Spacey's bed, whereupon Spacey entered the room, "picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold," and made a sexual advance. Rapp was 14 at the time; Spacey was 26.

In response to Rapp's claims, Spacey released a statement in which he insisted he couldn't recall the night in question, and then said: "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." This is an apology that will make its way into the great hall of historic nondenial denials. But the recourse to blaming Bacchus isn't even the worst of it.

In his statement , Spacey went on to confirm another rumor: "I choose now to live as a gay man." Great. Welcome out of the closet, Kevin. But is that 2,000 years of homophobic stereotype I hear in the background? What could be the purpose for any man of coming out as gay in the same breath as apologizing for the attempted assault of a minor? Is Spacey, shamelessly, trying to shift the focus of an international news story? Multiple media outlets came under fire for leading their coverage with Spacey's coming out, rather than Rapp's allegations -- surely better for Spacey's PR than some of the more critical coverage that has followed.

Or is this, even worse, an attempt to suggest Spacey's attraction to underage men is intrinsic to his homosexuality? Those who endorse such existing and discriminatory stereotypes will be eager to read it as such. In that context, a statement that even hints at such an association merits only condemnation. Few prejudices have done more damage to gay people than the myth that there is any link between sex with or sexual assault of a minor and same-sex attraction.

Read More