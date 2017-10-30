What Europe gets about cyber threats that the US hasn't -- yet

Story highlights Lanhee Chen: Tech executives are set to testify before Congress about Russian disinformation, which is a good start but not nearly enough

Lawmakers should be conducting a serious audit of our nation's intelligence and cybersecurity capacities to protect our democratic processes, Chen writes

Lanhee J. Chen is the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He served as the policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and an adviser to Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) As technology executives prepare to testify this week before Congress about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, expect to hear plenty about what companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google could have done then and can be doing now to prevent disinformation from appearing on our screens. And amid a news cycle dominated by news of indictments and a guilty plea for false statements to the FBI in connection with the Mueller investigation, these companies should take this opportunity to come forward, to share what they know with investigators, and to review policies and procedures to make sure their platforms are less susceptible to intrusion.

While Congress should get to the bottom of what happened during the election, and the role that technology companies could have played to stop it, lawmakers must also turn the spotlight on themselves and others in government. For too long, they have taken the threat from Russian disinformation and other similar efforts far too lightly.

Lawmakers should be conducting a serious audit of our nation's intelligence and cybersecurity capacities and strengthening areas of weakness to ensure our country is well-equipped to withstand future efforts from state actors, like Russia, to disrupt our democratic processes. Those who set policy should also be bolstering a government-wide response to the propaganda and disinformation spread by foreign governments through US media sources. We've seen these efforts underway in Europe for years , and should learn from and even improve upon what they are already doing.

The tactics likely to come up in this week's testimony are not new for the Russians. For well over a decade , they have spread disinformation and meddled or sought to influence the outcome of elections throughout Europe, in former Soviet republics and elsewhere.