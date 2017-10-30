Lewis Hamilton 'comes of age' to join F1 greats

Story highlights Hamilton clinched fourth world title in Mexico

Now most successful British driver ever

(CNN) When Lewis Hamilton was growing up he always dreamed of emulating his hero Ayrton Senna -- on Sunday, he surpassed the great Brazilian.

In winning the 2017 Formula One world championship, Hamilton has now joined an elite band of drivers who have won four titles.

In all the sport's 68-year history only Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and now Hamilton have achieved such high status.

For Hamilton, the moment had added historical significance, as he overtook racing legend Jackie Stewart to become the most successful British driver of all time.

"This year I think Lewis has come of age," Stewart, who won the world title in 1969, 1971 and 1973, told CNN.

In the second part of the season he has shown a considerable maturity Jackie Stewart, three-time F1 world champion