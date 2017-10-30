8 killed as Israel strikes Gaza tunnel, Palestinian Health Ministry says

(CNN) Eight people were killed when the Israeli military struck a tunnel leading into Israel from Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Israeli Army said earlier it had "neutralized a terror tunnel" leading into southern Israel from Khan Younis in the south of Gaza.

Israeli Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the tunnel, which he described as kilometers away from the nearest Israeli village of Kissufim, had been detonated on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, close to the security fence that separates the two territories.

Asked about reports that senior members of the militant Islamic Jihad group had been killed in the operation, an IDF spokesman said there had been "no intention in any way or at any stage" to target senior figures.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the number of fatalities could rise significantly because a large number of people are still missing after the tunnel's collapse.

Read More