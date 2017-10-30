Story highlights Pierce moved to Louisiana in 2005 to help victims of Hurricane Katrina

Job applicant an experienced paramedic and law enforcement officer

(CNN) A Louisiana man who claims he was offered a job, only to have the offer taken back after a medical exam showed he is HIV positive, is suing a sheriff for alleged discrimination.

William "Liam" Pierce claims that Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis M. Ackal and two police department captains offered him a position in March 2012 subject to his passing a medical exam.

Pierce was examined in April 2012 -- and the resulting medical report stated that he had HIV but that there were "no significant abnormalities or medical findings," the lawsuit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, states.

Sheriff Louis M. Ackal

Pierce's resume reads like a good fit for a job in law enforcement, according to the lawsuit.

A former paramedic, EMS instructor, national disaster life support training center coordinator and HIV instructor, Pierce came from Ohio to Louisiana in 2005 to volunteer to help Hurricane Katrina victims, the suit states.

