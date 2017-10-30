Breaking News

FDA moves to revoke soy health claim

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Mon October 30, 2017

A new study suggests that eating plant protein can lower your risk of death, while eating meat is associated with an increased risk of death. Soy serves as a source of protein, such as in the form of tofu.
Soy
Whole grains include plant-based proteins.
Whole grains
Nuts and nut butters, such as peanut butter or almond butter, contain plant protein.
Nuts and nut butter
Leafy greens are also a good source of plant protein.
Leafy greens
People trying to cut back on meat might try quinoa as a source of plant-based protein.
Quinoa
Brown rice can pack a punch of protein.
Brown rice
  FDA said evidence has changed since soy protein health claim was issued
  This is the first time the agency has taken steps to revoke such a health claim

(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration called into question Monday the health claim that soy protein reduces heart disease risk.

"We are proposing a rule to revoke a health claim for soy protein and heart disease," said a statement from Susan Mayne, director of the FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. "For the first time, we have considered it necessary to propose a rule to revoke a health claim because numerous studies published since the claim was authorized in 1999 have presented inconsistent findings on the relationship between soy protein and heart disease."
Where do we stand on soy?
Where do we stand on soy?
The authorized health claim is one of 12 such claims allowed on foods. Other examples include the benefits of calcium and vitamin D to reduce risk of osteoporosis, some fruits and vegetables preventing cancer and folic acid preventing birth defects.
    The FDA has been evaluating health claims on packaged foods since 1990, it said.
    Mayne was careful to note that there is still evidence that shows a benefit between soy protein and heart disease, however, "the totality of currently available scientific evidence calls into question the certainty of this relationship," she said.
    The proposed rule to reverse the claim sets in motion a 75-day public comment period. The comments, along with all related research, will be reviewed to consider whether the rule will become final. If it does, the FDA said, a qualified health claim, which requires less scientific evidence, may be permitted if the agency feels there is evidence to support one.