Sergio Garcia calls for Spain to 'be more together'

(CNN) Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia knows all about the complexity of Spain's regions.

Born in in Borriol, a town on Spain's the east coast near Castellón, Garcia is a keen supporter of the Real Madrid soccer team.

Following his Masters triumph earlier this year, Garcia was even invited to take part in the ceremonial kick-off ahead of the "El Clasico" match between Real and Barcelona -- one of the fiercest rivalries of Spanish sports.

And now the former world No. 2, who has traveled the world during his golf career, has become the latest high-profile athlete to comment on the Catalan independence debate, encouraging unity as widespread protests continue across the country.

"The only thing I can say is what I feel," Garcia told CNN's Living Golf show, putting his hands to his heart.