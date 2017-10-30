Copenhagen (CNN) A Danish inventor has admitted to dismembering the body of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his privately build submarine but continues to deny killing her, Danish police said.

Peter Madsen, who is accused of murdering Wall, now claims she died of carbon monoxide poisoning while he was on deck, police said.

Madsen had previously claimed in court that Wall died accidentally after hitting her head on a hatch in the submarine .

"This explanation of course causes police to want to get further supplemental statements from the medical examiner, as well from the defense ministry's submarine experts," chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said.

