Barcelona, Spain (CNN) Spain's state prosecutor is seeking charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds against Catalan leaders involved in the region's disputed independence bid that has thrown the country into political turmoil.

The prosecutor, Jose Manuel Maza, said he was seeking charges against a range of senior Catalan figures, including deposed President Carles Puigdemont and all members of his former cabinet, after the Catalan parliament voted to issue a unilateral declaration of independence last week.

The crime of rebellion carries a maximum jail sentence of 30 years, while sedition has a maximum of 15 years.

Carles Puigdemont making a statement in Barcelona last week.

Maza said the leaders had "created an institutional crisis that culminated with the declaration of unilateral independence, with total disregard for our Constitution." He said his office had filed documents with the High Court and Supreme Court, which will consider the charges.

A document laying out the charges says that several of the leaders had misused public funds by holding an independence referendum on October 1, which it described as illegal. Catalan leaders have argued that there is no legal way to give their people a choice on secession.

