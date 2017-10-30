'Thor: Ragnarok' flexes its comedy muscles

(CNN) Marking an ambitious detour into comedy, "Thor: Ragnarok" conjures sparks but doesn't quite catch lightning in a bottle. Sporadically fun and visually impressive, this third film works a bit too hard at flexing its laugh muscles, while bogging down in a midsection built around the enticing prospect of Thor versus the Hulk.

Part of the problem, frankly, is that Marvel has done perhaps too good a job marketing the movie, to the extent most of the best lines and moments (like Thor seeing the Hulk and enthusiastically shouting, "He's a friend from work!") have played repeatedly in the trailer. Even Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" makes a slightly incongruous appearance.

To its credit, the movie makes the most out of an inordinately strong ensemble, surrounding Chris Hemsworth with reliable scene-stealer Tom Hiddleston as his brother Loki, Cate Blanchett as the villainous Hela and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, a fearsome warrior. Throw in a cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and a meatier role for Idris Elba as the stoic sentry Heimdall, and there's a lot of power on screen even before the CGI pyrotechnics kick in.

It all starts promisingly enough, with Thor -- after what amounts to a James Bond-like pre-title sequence -- returning home to Asgard, where a newly freed Hela, the Goddess of Death, is on her way to lay siege.

Failing to stop her, Thor is inadvertently cast onto a dystopian planet Sakaar, presided over by Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum, in fully manic mode), who forces his prisoners to engage in gladiatorial combat. Determined to win his freedom and face Hela, Thor is pleasantly surprised to discover that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has landed there as well -- at least, until the first punch lands.

