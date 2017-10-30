Seth MacFarlane joked about Kevin Spacey on 'Family Guy' episode

Story highlights MacFarlane's "Family Guy" from years ago featured a Spacey joke

He had also made a joke about Harvey Weinstein years before

(CNN) Seth MacFarlane drew both laughs and groans in 2013 with a bit about Harvey Weinstein during a nominations announcement at the Academy Awards.

Now MacFarlane is making headlines again for a joke about Kevin Spacey that appeared in a "Family Guy" episode from more than 10 years ago.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a clip from an episode of MacFarlane's animated series in which Stewie, the baby of the show's family, running through a room yelling, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!" The "Family Guy" clip aired in 2005, long before Rapp's allegations against Spacey.

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

"Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy," Twitter user Josh Jordan wrote on Monday. CNN does not know what the episode was referring to. MacFarlane has not responded to CNN's request for a comment.

On Sunday, Spacey tweeted a statement of apology after actor Anthony Rapp accused the "House of Cards" star of making a sexual advance at him more than 30 years ago when Rapp was 14 years old. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey tweeted. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

