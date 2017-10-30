Seth MacFarlane joked about Kevin Spacey on 'Family Guy' episode.

Story highlights MacFarlane's "Family Guy" from years ago featured a Spacey joke

He had also made a joke about Harvey Weinstein years before

(CNN) Seth MacFarlane is starting to look like the man in the know in Hollywood.

The actor/writer/director/singer drew both laughs and groans in 2013 with a bit about Harvey Weinstein during a nominations announcement at the Academy Awards.

Now MacFarlane is making headlines again for a joke about Kevin Spacey that appeared in a "Family Guy" episode from more than 10 years ago.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a clip from a 2005 episode of MacFarlane's animated series in which Stewie, the baby of the show's family, running through a room yelling, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!"

Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

"Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy," Twitter user Josh Jordan wrote on Monday.

