(CNN) The case may be cold, but the love for Run-DMC's DJ Jam Master Jay still runs warm.

Born Jason Mizell, Jam Master Jay came to fame as the beloved DJ for Run-DMC, one of the most influential rap groups in hip hop history.

He was fatally shot on October 30, 2002 at recording studio in Jamaica, Queens.

No one has ever been convicted for the murder.

On Monday, fans took to social media to honor him on the 15th anniversary of his death by posting photos, fan art and painted murals of Mizell in his signature Adidas gear, leather jacket, gold chain and black bucket hat. He's also seen in many post flanked by fellow group members, Joseph "Run" Simmons and Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels.

You will never be forgotten. Thank you for all you have done for the DJ Culture. We at @ranedj appreciate you. Rest In Peace Jam Master Jay. #ranedj A post shared by Official Rane DJ (@ranedj) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

My tribute to Jam Master Jay R.I.P #rundmc #jammasterjay #jmj A post shared by Raul Rubio (@sueworks) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Rest In Peace Jam Master Jay 🙏🏾 A post shared by Melloe Won (@melloewon) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

