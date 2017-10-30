CNN 10 - October 31, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 31, 2017

Halloween spending and the science behind why some people like scary movies are both explored this October 31 on CNN 10. Before that, though, we're explaining the charges announced against people connected to U.S. President Donald Trump and reporting on the White House's response. Also featured: a rescue at sea.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More