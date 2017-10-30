(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The Russia probe
-- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were indicted by the FBI in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Charges include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and false statements. Both have plead not guilty. Read the 12-count indictment here.
-- Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. This is the clearest connection so far to Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 election. Read the statement of offense here.
-- Tony Podesta, a major Democratic Washington player and brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's former campaign chair, announced he would be stepping aside from his lobbying firm amid Mueller's investigation.
-- Catch up on all of the developments of the day here. If you need a refresher on the saga, here's a who's who.
In other news
-- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing parts of the transgender military ban.
-- Kevin Spacey apologized after an actor accused him of a "sexual advance" at the age of 14. Spacey was criticized for coming out as a part of his apology.
-- NBC News and MSNBC have severed ties with veteran journalist Mark Halperin.
-- Naloxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdose, might save a life in the moment but not in the long run.
-- Tropical Storm Philippe knocked out power to more than a million customers in the Northeast.
-- House Republicans will finally unveil their tax bill this week.
-- Concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit a record high in 2016, according to the annual Greenhouse Gas bulletin.
-- World Series Game 6 is Tuesday night, and the Astros are one win away from their first title.
-- Yes, there is a right way to assemble a cheeseburger emoji.