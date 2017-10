Uhuru Kenyatta wins disputed Kenya presidential rerun

(CNN) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected for a second term after securing more than 98% of the vote in a highly-contentious rerun election that was boycotted by his main opposition rival.

The announcement caps months of drama and sporadic bouts of deadly violence following a landmark decision by the country's Supreme Court to nullify the previous election in September, which Kenyatta also won, citing irregularities.

On Monday, Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced 56-year-old Kenyatta had received 98.25% of votes cast in the last week's rerun. His main rival, 72-year-old veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who refused to participate in the poll, garnered just 0.96% of the vote.

Turnout for the election -- in which voting had been indefinitely suspended in several protest-hit constituencies -- was low, with just 38% of the country's 19.6 million registered voters casting a ballot, according to the IEBC's final tally.

The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, however, said that he was satisfied the voting body had delivered "a free, fair and credible election."