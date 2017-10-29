Fierce winds and heavy rain expected to hit New York on Sandy anniversary

Story highlights Tropical Storm Phillippe will hit the Northeast Sunday and Monday

The storm is not expected to become a hurricane

(CNN) Near hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rain are set to batter the Northeast Sunday on the five-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed near western Cuba a few days ago and was racing up the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast early Sunday.

"We are in an exceptional season. We saw Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida and then we have Maria across Puerto Rico. Now we got another tropical storm," said CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis.

Phillipe is not expected to become a hurricane but will produce rainfall totals of 2-4 inches and up to 8 inches in sections of the Northeast and New England, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach speeds of 50-60 mph.

