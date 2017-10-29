Story highlights The inmate had at least a 36-hour head start on police

He was captured in Texas on Sunday morning

(CNN) A West Virginia inmate who broke out of jail by disguising himself as a civilian has been captured after four days on the run, according to the state's Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Todd Wayne Boyes, 44, was taken into custody in Laredo, Texas, Lawrence Messina, a spokesman for the department, told CNN on Sunday morning.

According to Messina, Boyes was captured around 4 a.m. ET trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico, US Border Patrol told West Virginia State Police.

"After a medical evaluation, Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail, according to the information provided to our state police," Messina said.

Boyes was able to get his hands on khaki pants and a dark green or gray zip-up jacket, and walked out of the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, West Virginia, just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

