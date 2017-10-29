Story highlights Stone's account was suspended

The company's policy states that suspension can occur in response to threats or harassment

Washington (CNN) Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone this weekend following a series of derogatory and threatening tweets from Stone to CNN personalities.

Following a report from CNN that a grand jury approved the first charges in former FBI Director Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, Stone sent irate messages to CNN anchor Don Lemon and contributor Ana Navarro, among others.

After the tweets, Stone's account was suspended. He said on Facebook that he was told he was under temporary suspension, but had learned from press accounts that Twitter is banning him permanently.

Twitter declined to comment on "individual accounts."

The company's policy states suspension can occur in response to threats or harassment.

Read More