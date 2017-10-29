Story highlights The New York Times reports the Green Beret was strangled

The report comes as the US military's role in Africa undergoes heightened scrutiny

Washington (CNN) The Navy is investigating whether two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six killed an Army Green Beret in Mali in June, a US official told CNN Sunday.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice confirmed to CNN the NCIS investigation into the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar.

Military officials told CNN that a military examiner ruled Melgar's death while on assignment in the African nation of Mali as a homicide.

A US official told CNN jurisdiction for the investigation shifted from the Army investigation service to the Navy in September. The official said the transfer of jurisdiction indicates that Navy personnel are subjects of the investigation.

The New York Times was the first to report that two members of SEAL Team Six were under investigation for Melgar's death, saying his death was caused by strangulation at a US government compound near the American embassy in Bamako, the capital.

