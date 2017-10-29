Story highlights President Donald Trump called filmmaker Michael Moore's Broadway show a "total bomb"

Moore fired back with a dozen tweets

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and filmmaker Michael Moore have gotten into a Twitter spat following the closure of Moore's one-man show on Broadway.

It all began when Trump tweeted that Moore's Broadway show was "sloppy."

"While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!" he said.

Moore, whose show "The Terms of My Surrender" closed last weekend, fired back with a dozen tweets

"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency -- which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD," one tweet read.