Jared Kushner traveled unannounced to Saudi Arabia

Story highlights Kushner traveled to Saudi Arabia last week, a White House official said

This trip is the latest effort to continue discussions on Middle East peace

Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner and other senior White House advisers traveled to Saudi Arabia last week to continue discussions on Middle East peace, a White House official told CNN.

Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell and Jason Greenblatt, special representative for international negotiations, joined Kushner on the trip.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, traveled commercially, leaving Wednesday and returning Saturday evening. Politico first reported the trip , which was not announced to the public.

The White House official would not say who Kushner and the other officials met with while in Saudi Arabia.

This trip is the latest effort by US officials to continue discussions with regional partners about a Middle East peace effort, a senior White House official said. Kushner has also been in frequent talks with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the official said.