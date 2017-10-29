Breaking News

Christie: Mueller's targets should be concerned

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Sun October 29, 2017

Washington (CNN)The news that a federal grand jury has approved charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe should concern those under investigation, New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday.

"I think anybody who's been advised by the special counsel's office that they're a target of the investigation -- which I'm sure he has done to those people who are -- should be concerned," Christie said on CNN's "State of the Union."
CNN reported Friday that a federal grand jury approved the first charges from Mueller's investigation and that anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday.
Christie, a former US attorney, said leaks to the news media about the grand jury's actions could undermine the credibility of the process, which he said needed to remain confidential.