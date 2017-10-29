Story highlights King said it's certainly not commonly agreed upon in the Senate intelligence committee

Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning

Washington (CNN) Despite President Donald Trump's claim that it is "commonly agreed" that his campaign did not collude with Russia during last year's election, Senate intelligence committee member Angus King said there's still plenty of investigating left to do.

"No, I don't think so," the Maine independent said when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump's claim was correct.

"It's certainly not commonly agreed in our committee, and we're the ones doing the investigation," he said, referring to his panel's investigation into Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election. "I don't think there's any basis for that statement. It's entirely possible that we may end up in the investigation at the end that there wasn't, but the contrary could also be true."

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump. Was collusion with HC!"

It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump. Was collusion with HC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

King, whose panel is conducting one of several investigations into Russia's meddling in the election, said the committee will still be reviewing evidence for months, calling Trump's declaration "premature."

Read More