Lewis Hamilton wins fourth Formula One world championship

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has been crowned the 2017 Formula One world champion, despite finishing 9th in what proved to be a bizarre Mexico Grand Prix.

Going into the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Hamilton knew fifth place would be enough to secure his fourth world title, even if Sebastian Vettel won the race.

However, a crash in the opening stages saw the two championship leaders pit after the first lap to find themselves last and second last in the race.

Vettel swiftly made his way through the field but was unable to finish at least second to keep his title hopes alive.

This latest victory means the Brit has become just the fifth man in history to win four world championships, joining current rival Vettel, Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost in achieving the feat.

