UK minister investigated after sex toy allegations

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered an investigation into an international trade minister, Mark Garnier, who reportedly admitted to asking his personal assistant to buy sex toys and used a sexual slur against her.

Edmondson said that Garnier took her to a sex shop in London in 2010 and asked her to buy two vibrators, one for his wife and one for a woman in his constituency office, while he waited outside.

"Another time in the bar he said to me in the hearing of others, 'You are going nowhere, sugar tits,'" she said. "He was worried I was going to go off and work for another MP. It was awful."

Garnier admitted in the Sunday Mail report that both events took place but denies they constituted sexual harassment, saying that he and Edmondson "got on fine" at the time but that they later "fell out" and that Edmondson was "disgruntled."

